Another Miss RemarkAble winner credits pageant for changing her life

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Lois Schultz has had rare opportunities in which to shine but thanks to a unique pageant, all that's changed.

April Boland, Lois' mom, says her daughter is a celebrity in La Crosse.

"Everybody knows who she is," says April.

In 2018 Lois was crowned Miss RemarkAble, a title given to a woman who selected to serve as an ambassador for APTIV, an innovative support program that teaches people of all abilities skills to live independently. It also gives them life-changing experiences. For Lois, that was the Miss RemarkAble pageant.

"This is my life. This is who I am right now and I'm proud of myself," said Lois.

Sue Kolve-Feehan has a special connection with people of disabilities and continually provides them opportunities to shine. She had her students do the contestant's hair and makeup for the pageant.

"You just see the confidence-building as the entire days goes on and they become so close. They aren't really competing against each other. They're enjoying it together. They're recognizing and celebrating each of their unique personalities and gifts that they have," said Sue.

Miss Genuine, Miss Kind-hearted are just some examples of titles given at the Miss RemarkAble pageant. There is no winner but one woman is given the special title. Each contestant is recognized for their own individuality.

April says she never imagined Lois would have this opportunity.

"It makes me feel really good cause when Lois was first born you don't think like anything like this is ever going to happen. It was the proudest moment ever that a Mom can have with her daughter," said April.