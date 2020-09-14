Australians hope to save whale from crocodile-infested river

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Marine authorities are puzzling over how to persuade at least one wayward humpback whale to leave a murky, crocodile-infested river in northern Australia and continue an annual migration to Antarctica. There have been no previous recorded whale sightings in the river in the Northern Territory’s World Heritage-listed Kakadu National Park and no one can explain why at least three of the blue water mammals ventured so deep inland in a river with little visibility. A marine ecologist says he spotted three whales on Sept. 2 more than 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the river’s mouth. A Northern Territory government scientist says at least one whale is still in the river.