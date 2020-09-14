Daimler AG to pay $1.5B to settle emissions cheating probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Automakers Daimler AG and subsidiary Mercedes-Benz USA have agreed to pay $1.5 billion to the U.S. government and California state regulators to resolve emissions cheating allegations. Officials say Daimler violated environmental laws by using so-called “defeat device software” to circumvent emissions testing and sold about 250,000 cars and vans in the U.S. with diesel engines that didn’t comply with state and federal laws. The settlement, which includes civil penalties, will also require Daimler to fix the vehicles. In addition, the company will pay $700 million to settle U.S. consumer lawsuits. The Stuttgart, Germany-based automaker said in a statement that it denies the allegations that it cheated and does not admit to any liability in the U.S.