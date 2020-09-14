Des Moines teen dies in shooting police say was self-defense

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement authorities say a 16-year-old died and another was injured when they were shot while trying to rob a group of people in Des Moines. Police say 16-year-old Liem Deng and another 16-year-old were armed with handguns when they tried to rob the group early Monday on the city’s north side. An adult man in the group drew his gun and fired several times at the two teens. Police say the man had a concealed carry permit for his gun. After consulting with the Polk County Attorney’s Office, the incident was ruled self-defense and no charges will be filed.