Engel gets big hit as White Sox top Twins 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Adam Engel delivered a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 to increase their lead in the AL Central. Chicago opened its pivotal four-game set against Minnesota with its ninth win in 10 games. The White Sox moved two games ahead of the second-place Twins. Twins reliever Taylor Rogers walked Yoán Moncada and Luis Robert with no outs in the eighth. Engel then made it 2-1 with a single to center.