Ex-UK attorney general condemns bid to rewrite Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing growing opposition to his plan to unilaterally rewrite Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union, after his former attorney general said doing so would permanently damage the U.K.’s reputation. Geoffrey Cox was the government’s top legal officer when Johnson negotiated the agreement. He said Monday that reneging on the deal would be an “unconscionable” breach of international law. Cox said he wouldn’t support Johnson’s proposal when the House of Commons takes its first vote on the legislation later Monday. EU leaders are outraged at the prime minister’s proposal, which the British government accepts would breach an international treaty.