Ex-sailor’s film shows Mayflower II’s colorful 1957 voyage

LONDON (AP) — The sea voyage that changed Peter Padfield’s life more than six decades ago started with an act of chance. In 1956, Padfield stumbled across a magazine on a British cruise liner in Sri Lanka that told him about a new sailing ship dubbed the Mayflower II. The young sailor joined the crew of the replica of the English vessel that carried a group of dissatisfied Protestants across the Atlantic Ocean in 1620. Padfield also assigned himself the role of voyage filmmaker as the Mayflower II followed the path the Pilgrim settlers sailed to what they considered a “New World.” Now age 88, Padfield shared the 1957 footage with The Associated Press.