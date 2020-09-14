Federal charges filed against 2 on eve of Trump visit

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal prosecutors have announced charges in two Philadelphia gun cases, saying local prosecution of the men was too lenient. U.S. Attorney William McSwain announced federal charges Monday against the two men at a news conference outside federal court in Philadelphia and outlined a list of 10 other cases he said District Attorney Larry Krasner had mishandled with lenient prosecutions or “sweetheart” plea deals. The charges and the news conference came on the eve of a Philadelphia visit by President Donald Trump, who appointed McSwain. Trump has campaigned and run ads in Pennsylvania portraying recent protests seeking police reform as destructive and dangerous.