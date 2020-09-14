Governor authorizes Minnesota support for Oregon fires

St. Paul, MN (WXOW) Governor Tim Walz announced help to fight Oregon wildfires.

Minnesota is sending 29 firefighters and nine trucksto Salem, Oregon. Those crews will help protect structures threatened by wildfires across the state.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the authorization follows a request from Oregon officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

"Wildfires continue to put our fellow Amercian's lives at risk while devastating homes, businesses and communities," said the governor.

"The Minnesota fire service is known for stepping up in critical situations, putting their lives on the line to save others. I am proud of the way they've answered this call to serve. My thoughts are with the residents of Oregon, California and Washington during this harrowing time."

The release says Oregon officials requested 10 strike teams or task forces from around the country.

Minnesota will send two forces with firefighters and trucks from Brainerd, Fisher, Bemidji, Eden Prairie, Motley, Cross Lake and Spring Lake Park/Blaine/Mounds View fire departments.