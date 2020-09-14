Inaugural Spring Grove Film Festival wraps up

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Sunday wrapped up the final day of the inaugural Spring Grove Film Festival. The festival featured 12 films from makers across the country and was available both in-person and online.

Festival Director Katie O'Regan said the idea for a film festival came to her in a vision back in December after realizing the creativeness that Spring Grove residents had.

The event ran for three days with Sunday being the main day known as "UP UP and AWAY with ED ASNER DAY!" Asner was featured in a parade through downtown and was given the key to the city by Spring Grove Mayor Sarah Schroeder.

Asner, 91, then stayed to read the play, "The Dream Cafe," a play written by O'Regan. O'Regan said the play is going to start filming as a movie soon, with scenes being shot in Spring Grove.

"Talk about a dream," O'Regan said about Asner performing in her play.

Meanwhile, one filmmaker got to experience creating films for the first time.

"It was not only taking a gamble writing this script and making film but I also exposed myself emotionally," said M.r. Fitzgerald, a filmmaker who entered her film "The Wolf." "The feedback has actually been warm and inviting."

Others see this as an opportunity to reflect on the journey to get here.

"Many years ago, I just wanted one person to produce a play that I wrote, said Emmett Loverde, a filmmaker who submitted his film titled "Beauty, Brains, and Personality." "That's all I want and that's happened several times over. But I always remember, because I feel like you always need to look back at what your first dreams are to realize how far you've come."

The festival was a success according to O'Regan, with the proceeds benefiting the Giants of the Earth Heritage Center.

"It really was more magical than I thought it would be," O'Regan said.