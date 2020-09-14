Iran summons German envoy over tweet on executed wrestler

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has summoned Germany’s ambassador after his embassy in a tweet criticized the execution of a wrestler after President Donald Trump asked for the 27-year-old man’s life to be spared. The official IRNA news agency said an official at the country’s foreign ministry told the ambassador at a meeting on Monday that the tweet about the wrestler amounted to an “intervention” in Iran’s domestic affairs and strongly protested the move. The embassy had earlier tweeted that it was “deeply surprised” about the execution.