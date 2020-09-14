Israeli gets 3 life sentences for deadly 2015 arson attack

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has handed down three life sentences to a Jewish extremist convicted in a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents. The Lod District Court found the Jewish settler guilty of murder in May for the killing of 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh by firebombing his home in the West Bank village of Duma. The toddler’s mother and father later died of their wounds. The sentences were handed down on Monday. The 2015 arson attack came amid a wave of vigilante attacks on West Bank Palestinians by suspected Jewish extremists. The deadly firebombing touched a particularly sensitive nerve, drawing condemnation from across Israel’s political spectrum.