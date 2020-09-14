Kremlin keeps its grip in elections, but critics make gains

MOSCOW (AP) — Early official results from regional elections across Russia show that the main Kremlin party has retained its dominance, although the opposition made gains in some areas. Voters in dozens of Russian regions cast ballots Sunday to elect regional governors, members of provincial legislatures and city councils. The vote comes weeks after the Kremlin’s most prominent critic, Alexei Navalny, was poisoned with a Soviet-era military nerve agent Novichok. Sunday’s vote was an important test for Navalny’s supporters, who were campaigning to win seats in several regional legislatures. In the city of Novosibirsk, which Navalny visited days before falling ill, the head of his regional headquarters won a seat in the city council.