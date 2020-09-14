La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools welcome students back into class

LA CRESCENT, Mnn. (WXOW) - Faculty welcomed back part of their students to class early Monday morning. Staff said about 80 percent of their students would be conducting in-class learning, and the other 20 percent will engage in virtual education. There is one distance learning teacher per grade level.

Jeff Copp, the Principal of La Crescent-Hokah Elementary School, said that since Monday's weather was sunny and favorable, many teachers chose to host class outside.

"Today was amazing. Right from the bus and parent drop off, kids felt like they are home," Copp said. "The students immediately connected with their teachers, they are happy to be with their friends, and they've done a great job wearing their masks."

Kindergarten through fourth graders will attend classes in person. Fifth through twelfth graders, used a hybrid learning system.