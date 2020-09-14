Lebanese Cabinet formation hits snags amid disagreements

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese officials are holding 11th-hour negotiations over the formation of a new government. The process hit snags over the weekend despite a looming deadline to deliver on a promise made to French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of specialists that can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis that has been made worse by the devastating Aug. 4 explosion at Beirut’s port. Complications have risen after the parliament speaker said he objected to how the Cabinet was being formed and said he will not take part in it.