Man who twice sold Trump-Maples ring pleads in diamond scam

DETROIT (AP) — A suburban Detroit jewelry buyer, auctioneer and appraiser who twice auctioned an engagement ring presented by Donald Trump to Marla Maples has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a multi-million dollar diamond-buying scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit says 58-year-old Joseph DuMouchelle entered the plea Monday in federal court. The owner of Birmingham, Michigan-based DuMouchelle Fine & Estate Jewelers, faces sentencing in January. Authorities say that in 2018 DuMouchelle proposed to a client that the diamond known as “Yellow Rose” could be purchased for $12 million and later sold for more. The money was transferred to DuMouchelle’s account instead of a seller’s account, withdrawn and used to pay debts and expenses.