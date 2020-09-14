Merkel leads EU talks with China looking to ease tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is leading European Union talks with China Monday, looking to focus on trade, an investment agreement and building trust to improve their prickly relations. Merkel will be holding a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jingping at around 1200 GMT, backed by EU Council President Charles Michel, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. The Europeans say the talks between two of the three largest economies in the world will allow them to focus on economic issues, reform of the World Trade Organization, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. The EU also wants to raise human rights issues.