Pakistan arrests suspect accused of raping woman on highway

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they’ve arrested an assailant in the gang rape of a woman on a deserted highway after another person was wrongfully detained in the case the previous day. Authorities in Punjab province detained a man Sunday who turned out to be a friend of the true suspect. The man denied involvement though he remains in police custody. Punjab’s chief minister pledged on Monday that the second of the two suspects involved in the gang rape will also soon be arrested. The woman was raped after the car she was traveling in with her children broke down on the road. Two armed assailants dragged her out and assaulted her.