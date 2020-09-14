Pence highlights law and order during Wisconsin visit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is emphasizing President Donald Trump’s commitment to “law and order” during a campaign stop in swing state Wisconsin on Monday. Pence spoke Monday at a hotel in Janesville, about 70 miles from Kenosha where sometimes violent protests erupted following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Pence credited Trump with stopping the violence in Kenosha after he sent about 200 federal officers there. Those officers were dispatched after Gov. Tony Evers had activated the Wisconsin National Guard to quell protests after the Blake shooting. Both Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden visited Kenosha just days apart two weeks ago.