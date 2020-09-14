Q&A: What does a deal between TikTok and Oracle mean?

HONG KONG (AP) — TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as a new American technology partner to help keep the popular video-sharing app operating in the U.S., according to a person familiar with the deal. Microsoft, one of the companies vying for a deal, said in a statement Sunday that its bid to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations was rejected. Its statement came a week before the Sept. 20 deadline for ByteDance to sell TikTok to an American company or risk being banned in the country over national security concerns. The person familiar with the deal, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Oracle will emerge the winner but an outright sale of TikTok U.S. is unlikely.