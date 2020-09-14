Relocated Isle Royale wolves form groups, reduce moose herd

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Scientists say gray wolves that were taken to Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park to rebuild its nearly extinct population are forming social groups and staking out territory. They’re also reducing the overgrown moose herd. Michigan Technological University researchers released their annual report from the Lake Superior park on Monday. They have counted 12 live wolves and say two others are missing. The population was 15 last year. Some of those relocated from the mainland have died, but scientists say those that remain are killing enough moose to halt a population boom that was harming the park’s vegetation.