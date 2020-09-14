Greece: 3 migrants dead, 53 saved after boat sinks off Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they three people have died and 53 have been rescued from the sea after a vessel carrying migrants sank off the southern island of Crete. The sinking prompted a large air and sea rescue operation. Efforts continued into Monday evening to locate other people who might be in the water. The coast guard said it was unclear whether anybody was missing, as the survivors were not in a position to give accurate numbers of how many had been on board. A Greek naval frigate and an air force helicopter were taking part in the search, together with two coast guard boats and three merchant ships.