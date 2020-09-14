Search resumes in villages hit by Nepal landslide, 11 dead

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers are searching for people missing since a deadly landslide struck three villages in Nepal’s mountains. A government administrator says 11 bodies have been pulled from the debris and rescuers are looking for at least 15 more believed to be buried by the landslide. The landslide swept three villages before the slide stopped at a river. Continuous rainfall had made it difficult for rescuers on Sunday. But improving weather has allowed them to access to higher ground in the landslide area east of Kathmandu.