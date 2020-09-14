The United Way ‘Vote Safe Project’ aims to ease confusion about the November election

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) -The voting process will look a lot different this November, and some may still be wondering how to safely and effectively cast a ballot. To help wade through some of that confusion, The Great Rivers United Way will host a virtual, non-partisan, discussion.

It's called the "Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts," and it's meant to facilitate a civil community conversation about the upcoming election. It also aims to help area voters make an informed decision about how to vote.

"We're recognizing that this may be one of the most contentious elections in our U.S. History, and win or lose, there's probably going to be some strong feelings when the election is over. So, how can we bring people together? How to be a gracious winner, a gracious loser, and find a way to work together. That's what we're looking at for after the election," said Julie Nelson, Community Engagement Coordinator, The Great Rivers United Way.

The virtual discussion will be live-streamed on Facebook on Tuesday, September 22nd, at 7 p.m.

Several community action groups and local media outlets, including News 19, have come together to make this event possible.