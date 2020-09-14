To door knock or not? Campaigning for Congress in COVID era

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic congresswoman Madeleine Dean calls herself a “big hugger,” but there’s none of that in-person campaigning in the COVID-19 era. The House freshman from Pennsylvania is running for reelection largely online in the Philadelphia suburbs to protect against the health risks. But in the heartland, Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst is taking the opposite approach. She just completed an annual 99-county tour of her state, mostly masked, but sometimes not, talking to modest-size groups. It’s the different tactics underway in a pandemic election year unlike any other. In the races that will determine control of Congress, it’s a high-stakes gamble as the pandemic rewrites the rules of political campaigning.