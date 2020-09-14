Trump Team Bus Tour comes to Onalaska

Onalaska, WI (WXOW) Several Trump Team members spoke to residents who traveled to the local republican headquarters to show support for President Trump.

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks told the crowd, "Wisconsin was a great story for the president in 2016. It's going to be a great story again in 2020. There's so much enthusiasm out there it's extremently important that we get our grass roots army out to turn out the vote here."

Third District candidate Derrick Van Orden is traveling with the tour which began in August.

It's set to end in November.