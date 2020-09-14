TS Teddy becomes 4th active named storm in Atlantic basin

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Teddy has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Teddy is the fourth active named storm in the Atlantic basin. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Teddy is located more than 1,400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the next couple of days. The three other active named storms are Hurricane Paulette, Tropical Depression Rene and Tropical Storm Sally. Paulette is impacting Bermuda while Sally is nearing the Gulf Coast. Rene is not expected to bring hazards to land.