Turkey: Survey ship at heart of Med row at port for resupply

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s top diplomat says a research ship at the center of a diplomatic row with Greece has pulled back to shore for maintenance and resupply, but its survey of hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean will continue. The foreign minister told private broadcaster NTV that this was incorrectly interpreted as a “retreat.” Greek officials on Sunday welcomed the survey ship’s return to port. The minister said he did not expect the European Union to sanction Turkey. A EU spokesperson said the vessel’s docking does not change the bloc’s position that unilateral actions must end. The dispute over hydrocarbon resources has triggered a military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean.