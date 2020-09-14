UN peacekeepers rescue 36 migrants outside Lebanese waters

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon says it has rescued 36 people on a ship carrying migrants outside Lebanon’s territorial waters. The forced, known as UNIFIL, says the rescued migrants are being provided medical assistance. It said there were 37 migrants onboard the ship at the time of Monday’s rescue but that one had died. It did not say where the ship was heading. Some Lebanese have been trying to flee the tiny Mediterranean nation lately, after Lebanon has been shaken by multiple crises, including its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.