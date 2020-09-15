Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94. The family announced Tuesday that Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease. In a statement the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health. Bill Gates Jr. wrote on his blog that his dad’s “wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world.”