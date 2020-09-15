Boat capsizes near Libya; 2 dozen migrants presumed dead

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says that a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya. At least two dozen people drowned or were missing and presumed dead. A spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, told The Associated Press Tuesday that Libya’s coast guard intercepted three boats, and one of them had capsized. The incident occurred Monday. The tragedy came after a capsizing in August left at least 45 people drowned or were missing and presumed dead, marking the largest number of fatalities in a single shipwreck off the coast of the North African country.