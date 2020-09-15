CNBC host: calling House Speaker ‘crazy Nancy’ was ‘stupid’

CNBC host Jim Cramer says he made a “very stupid comment” by referring to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy” during a televised interview. The comment Tuesday morning sparked criticism on social media. On his show “Mad Money” later Tuesday, Cramer said the remark had been a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a point about the harsh tone of the negotiations in Washington. President Donald Trump has referred on Twitter to Pelosi as “Crazy Nancy,” one of the many nicknames he uses for opponents. Cramer was interviewing Pelosi about the prospects for a deal between Democrats and Republicans on a new coronavirus economic aid bill.