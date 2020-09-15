Experts: Rainy season to further threaten Beirut heritage

BEIRUT (AP) — Experts warn that restoring Beirut’s damaged architectural heritage following the devastating August explosion will take hundreds of millions of dollars. Costs will quickly rise if no action is taken ahead of the rainy season in less than two months. An international coalition of museums and heritage protection groups has pledged to take care of initial restoration and attempts to keep buildings from crumbling in the coming weeks and months. But it’s far from enough. Apart from historic homes, many other cultural structures like museums also need extensive restoration after the deadly blast last month caused damage worth billions of dollars.