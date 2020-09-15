Free COVID-19 testing coming to Galesville

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau County Health Dept. along with the Wisconsin National Guard and the School District of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau will host a testing site on September 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The testing will take place at G-E-T Middle School located at 19650 Prairie Ridge Lane, Galesville, WI. It is open to all Wisconsin residents five and up who are experiencing at least one symptom.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, headache, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or new loss of taste or smell. Testing is also available for anyone who has come into contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Nasal swab testing will be performed on patients. All community members should wear a mask for testing.