Gaza militants fire rockets at Israel as pacts signed in US

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip have fired two rockets into Israel, wounding two people. The attack was apparently timed to coincide with the signing of normalization agreements between Israel and two Arab countries at the White House on Tuesday. The Palestinians are opposed to the agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, viewing them as a betrayal of their cause by the Arab countries, which agreed to recognize Israel without securing territorial concessions. The Israeli military says two rockets were fired from Gaza and one was intercepted by air defenses. The Israeli emergency service says it treated two people for minor injuries from broken glass.