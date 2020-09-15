Georgia’s Williams ducks debate in race for John Lewis’ seat

Atlanta (AP) — State Sen. Nikema Williams has declined a debate against her long-shot Republican opponent in the race for an Atlanta congressional seat previously held by the late Rep. John Lewis. Atlanta Press Club debate organizer Lauri Strauss said Tuesday that Williams’ campaign informed organizers she won’t participate in an Oct. 12 virtual debate against Republican Angela Stanton-King. Williams’ campaign has not responded to calls, texts or an email requesting comment. But she said on Twitter that she’s “a parent with a child in virtual kindergarten also working” full time. Williams also declined to face voters in a Sept. 29 special election for the brief remainder of Lewis’ current term.