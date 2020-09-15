Germany boosts own vaccine makers in race for COVID jab

BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it is providing up to $892 million to support three domestic pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines against the new coronavirus. The science minister said Tuesday that the government has already agreed to provide BioNTech and CureVac with 375-million euros and 230-million euros respectively to develop their mRNA-based vaccines. Talks with a third company are expected to conclude soon, she said. IDT Biologika is developing a vector-based vaccine that delivers a coronavirus protein into cells to stimulate the body’s immune response. The agreement with the three companies would guarantee Germany 40 million doses of vaccine. Germany’s health minister says the government won’t make inoculations mandatory or hoard vaccines.