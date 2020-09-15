Greece: Rescue operation continues after migrant boat sinks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A major search-and-rescue operation launched overnight after a migrant smuggling boat sank off the southern Greek island of Crete continued Tuesday, with survivors unable to say how many people had originally been on board and whether there were people still missing. Greece’s coast guard said one more person had been rescued in the early hours of Tuesday, bringing the total number of people saved to 57. Three bodies — those of two children and a woman — were recovered from the sea Monday night. Greece is one of the main entry points into the European Union for asylum-seekers and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.