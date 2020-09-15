Hold on! Quiet pattern picks up speed today

With strong winds already starting across the region, fog is unlikely. Yet, the strong southerly winds did not allow for falling temperatures. This is making for a mild step out the door into the 60s.

Gusty afternoon

Winds will pick up pace as we head into midday. Winds could gust up to 40 mph with a general wind speed up to 25 mph. As winds come from the south, this will usher in the warmest day of the week. Highs today are expected to climb to the 80s with the warm wind.

Milky skies

This afternoon you will also notice the milky skies. It will be a “sunny” day but the wildfire smoke will dominate the upper atmosphere bringing the hazy look. The smoke will not cause any air quality issues. The milky skies will linger tomorrow before a cold front pushes out the dense smoky skies.

Fall returns

As the cold front pushes out the milky skies, cooler weather returns. A slight hazy will still be possible with the continuous wildfires out west. But even with sunny, hazy skies, the temperatures will bring back another fall feel. Temperatures into the weekend will be in the mid-60s. However, the dry pattern continues! So a trip to the apple orchard sounds delightful.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett