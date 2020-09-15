House GOP unveils tax cuts, police funds in election agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy has rolled out Republicans’ priorities of tax breaks and police funding for 2021. It’s the GOP’s calling card to voters as they try to wrest back seats from Democrats in the November election. Republicans campaigning alongside President Donald Trump are promising to restore the country to the way it was before the COVID-19 crisis. They’re tapping the same themes of health care and infrastructure investment that have been mainstays of the Democratic platform. They’re also taking a page from Trump’s playbook by portraying Democrats as aligned with the racial injustice protests in American cities.