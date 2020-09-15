Wisconsin Update: 45 new cases in La Crosse County, 771 in state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Monday that La Crosse County had 45 new cases of COVID-19.

It is 84 fewer cases than was reported on Sunday when the county set a record with 129 cases.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,799.

La Crosse County also updated its Outbreaks and Investigations list with six locations where there was a high risk for exposure. See the list here. People who were at these locations on the dates mentioned are asked to fill out the Risk Screening and Referral Form from the county. They are also advising those individuals to self-quarantine and limit contact with others.

The Department of Health Services reported 3,920 new test results since yesterday, of which 771 — or 19.7 percent — came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 1171, up from 880 a week ago.

DHS reported no new deaths, and the total remains at 1,210 people (1.3 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 3, 146 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 78,527 or 87.3 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 23 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 306 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 87 are in intensive care units.

In the Western Region of the state, which is Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, eleven people are hospitalized. Four are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 104 2 Crawford 126 (+3) 0 Grant 603 (+4) 19 Jackson 92 (+2) 1 La Crosse 1799 (+45) 2 Monroe 319 (+1) 2 Trempealeau 474 (+17) 2 Vernon 145 (+3) 0 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

