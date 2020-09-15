Major Portuguese wildfire close to end, officials say

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese authorities say they are close to bringing under control a major wildfire, with just a handful of hot spots being targeted by water-dropping aircraft. Just over 1,000 fighters, more than 330 vehicles and eight aircraft are attending the blaze Tuesday in thick woodland in central Portugal, some 200 kilometres (124 miles) north of Lisbon. Civil Protection Agency commander Luis Belo Costa said firefighting conditionsare “very favorable.” He told a news conference that around 90% of the fire’s perimeter, stretching some 60 kilometres (37 miles), is under control. Large wildfires break out each year in Portugal.