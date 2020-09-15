Minnesota reports 643 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Monday that 643 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Houston County had three new cases on Monday, MDH said. Winona County reported two additional cases of the virus. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 84,949 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 9,201 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 78,238 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported more than 17,100 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,724,779. MDH said about 1,243,355 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH reported in Monday's update that three more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 1,922. Health officials said 1,398 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Monday, there are 233 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 135 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's one less patient hospitalized in the ICU, and seven fewer patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Sunday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

