Navalny posts photo of himself online, says he can breathe

5:42 am National news from the Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has posted a picture of himself in a hospital in Germany and says he’s breathing on his own. He posted on Instagram Tuesday: “Hi, this is Navalny. I have been missing you. I still can’t do much, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day.” Navalny was flown to Berlin two days after falling ill on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20. A German military lab determined that Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, the same class of Soviet-era agent that Britain said was used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018. 

Associated Press

