Officer charged in death of Black man taken into custody

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A police officer facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of a Black man inside a San Francisco Bay Area Walmart store was handcuffed and taken to jail following a court appearance Tuesday. The judge denied a defense attorney request to allow San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher to immediately post $200,000 bail. The judge said Fletcher can post bail before his next hearing later this month. Fletcher is charged in the killing of Steven Taylor. He was the first officer the respond to a call about an alleged shoplifter inside the store who was holding a baseball bat.