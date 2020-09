ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - In the season opener, the defending MVC champs, Holmen traveled to Onalaska. Onalaska won handily 5-1.

Onalaska dominated all 90 minutes with goals from Will Thesing (2) Jordan Groshek, Matti Sysimacki, and Brock Herczeg.

Onalaska will travel to Tomah on Thursday.

Holmen will host Sparta on Thursday.