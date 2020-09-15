Pelosi: House to stay in session until COVID-19 rescue pact

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will remain in session until lawmakers deliver another round of COVID-19 relief.

Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues on a Tuesday morning conference call that “we have to stay here until we have a bill.”

The California Democrat’s comments came as moderate Democrats signed on to a $1.5 trillion rescue package endorsed by the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of about 50 lawmakers who seek common solutions to issues.

The plan contains many elements of rescue packages devised by both House Democrats and Republicans controlling the Senate, including aid to schools, funding for state and local governments, and renewal of lapsed COVID-related jobless benefits.

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press