Senators push for extra census time, as court prods deadline

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers in a court hearing argued over what would happen if the U.S. Census Bureau blew a deadline to turn over data used for redrawing congressional districts. Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Tuesday introduced a bill pushing the deadline into next year, even though a previous effort hasn’t gone anywhere in the Senate. During a federal court hearing in San Jose on whether to extend the 2020 census by a month, government attorneys said an agency should always to try to comply with the law and that it was up to Congress on whether the numbers would be accepted if they were late.