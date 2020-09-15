Survey: US’s international reputation takes a virus hit

LONDON (AP) — The international reputation of the United States has declined further in the wake of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research from the Pew Research Center. In some of the 13 countries surveyed, favorable views of the U.S. have fallen to record lows. Pew started polling on the topic nearly two decades ago. Pew found that a median of just 15% say the U.S. has done a good job during the crisis. The research published Tuesday also found that President Donald Trump’s ratings were low across the board, particularly in Belgium where just 9% of those polled had a favorable view.