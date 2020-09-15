The eagle statue at Riverside Park temporarily removed for repairs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The eagle statue located at the end of State Street in Riverside Park was removed on Tuesday.

The statue was a gift to the city in 1987 and is now in need of repairs.

The eagle will be taken to a shop where crews will address those needs, such as rusting and eroded parts along the body of the eagle and its perch.

Project specialist, Jim Flottmeyer says these repairs will once again make the eagle shine bright at Riverside Park, "Its in such a great spot here at the end of State Street that you can see it coming into the park. It's really a great landmark for this park. This park is the jewel of our city, so it is a great piece of artwork so to honor Elmer Peterson and all the work he has done it's going to be great to get to rehabbed and then get it back in place."

The repairs on the eagle are expected to be done by the spring of 2021. The eagle will then be placed back in its spot.